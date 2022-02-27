Joshua Garcia Reacts To News His Used Utensils At An Eatery Are Being Auctioned

Joshua Garcia recently reacted to news that the utensils he used at a lugaw-pares eatery are being auctioned.

The actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

"Krazy," he wrote in the caption, featuring a clip from a news show segment.

Photos of Joshua eating at a carinderia made the rounds on social media after the eatery posted these on its Facebook page and joked that the utensils he used have been set aside for safekeeping.

"Joshua Garcia and Jeffrey Santos; kahit sila nasarapan sa AJ bagnet plain rice," the eatery said in its post. "At ang kutsara na gamit ni Josh naitabi pa po namin."

They also kidded in a separate post that the plate, spoon, and fork Joshua used are now up for bidding.

"Ok na po; naka-bidding na po ang kutsara at pinggan niya."

It looks like Joshua and Jeffrey filmed a scene at the said carinderia for the Darna TV series, where Joshua plays Jane De Leon's leading man, a police officer named Brian Samonte Robles. Darna is set to air sometime in 2022.