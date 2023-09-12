Julia Barretto Gave A *Sassy* Response To A Question About Gerald's Viral Encounter With Ex-GF Maja

Julia Barretto just had enough in one of her interviews during the Preview Ball 2023.

The actress gave the ~sassiest~ response to a reporter before she literally walked away from the swarm of reporters flocking around her.

However, Julia's behavior towards the press wasn't to disrespect nor to fight them off—but only to draw some boundaries.

It was because of a question asking her reaction to her beau Gerald Anderson's viral interaction with his ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador during a FIBA game.

"Oh my goodness madam, this is not the event for this!" Julia exclaimed before walking away. As she was turning her back she even threw a cheeky "bye-bye" with *flying kisses* for the reporter.

Right before the question that triggered Julia's sassy response, the actress was also asked about her rumored *secret wedding* with Gerald.

Julia also had a snappy remark to the persistent questioning about the rumored wedding between them. "Ba't niyo ba kami minamadali? [...] I feel like it's something to be shared when the two people are ready to share such a thing," Julia told the reporters.

