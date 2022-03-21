Aww, Julia Montes Celebrated Her 27th Birthday With A Special Surprise From Coco Martin

Julia Montes just turned 27 last Saturday, and to celebrate the special occasion, her rumored boyfriend Coco Martin threw her a surprise birthday party at the set of their show Ang Probinsyano.

Photos and video clips detailing the sweet moments between the two surfaced online, prompting their fans to get kilig over the two’s uber-private ~*relationship*~.

In a video uploaded by their co-star Rosanna Roces, Julia can be seen surprised and teary-eyed upon entering the venue, where she was greeted by the entire crew singing her a Happy Birthday song. Welcoming her with a giant cake was Coco, who was the mastermind behind the birthday bash.

In another post by production designer Nancy Arcega, Julia was spotted expressing her gratitude over her leading man, at one point even kissing and hugging him in front of the crew. OMG!

Whispers of the romance between the two started eight years ago, but they’ve never really gone on the record confirming their relationship. In November last year, Julia posted photos of her beach trip with Coco, and their celeb friends flooded the comments section with love and support.

While she never directly talked about their romance, Julia pens the sweetest birthday messages for her rumored beau. For the actor’s 40th birthday, she openly expressed her love. "Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan, pamilya, at sa trabaho. May the joy that you have spread come back to you not only on this day but through the rest of your life. Mahal ka namin,” she wrote.

Aww. Belated happy birthday, Julia!