OMG, Julia Montes And Kathryn Bernardo Just ~Reunited~ And They Both Look Stunning

It’s been more than a decade since their hit show Mara Clara aired, but we can't help but feel *kilig* whenever its lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes reunite! The two have managed to stay good friends throughout the years, so it’s no surprise that they love snapping a good shot together whenever they rub elbows.

In this year's ABS-CBN Christmas Special Show, the two gorgeous stars posed for a ~nostalgic~ snap, and as expected, they did it in style. The former child actresses were both stunners in twinning embellished dresses fit for the festivity of the holidays! Love!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite their hectic schedules, Kath and Julia love spending time with each other whenever they’re free. Last August, they even hung out with their teleserye mom Dimples Romana! “Unfiltered fun, conversations, beauty and reel best served over wine, sashimi, cheese and chocolates by a sisterhood everyone must have in a lifetime,” the actress wrote. #FriendshipGoals!

Watch now

MORE FROM COSMO:

Barbie Forteza Is Independent, Passionate, And Fearless

Yikes! Netizens *Think* Alex Gonzaga Threw Shade At Dina Bonnevie For 'Humiliating' Her On Set

‘Expensive Brunette’ Is The Latest Hair Color Trend Celebs Are Obsessed With