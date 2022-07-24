Julius Naranjo Offered To Sign A Pre-Nuptial Agreement Before Tying The Knot With Hidilyn Diaz

Hidilyn Diaz is set to tie the knot with her trainer-coach Julius Naranjo at the Philippine Military Academy's St. Ignatius Church in Baguio City on July 26. Before exchanging their "I do's" at the altar, Julius *actually* offered to sign a prenuptial agreement with the Olympic gold medalist.

In an interview with Karen Davila uploaded on the TV personality's YouTube channel on July 23, Hidilyn and Julius said that when they marry, their love for each other is at the center of everything. Julius said, "What’s hers is hers, what’s mine is hers."

When Karen said that money can be a deal-breaker for many couples, Julius shared, "I think things like that are so normal these days. Whether it happens or not, when we get married, it's about loving each other. It’s not about the properties or whatever. It's not about anything material. The marriage is about us, continuing to work for us."

Karen asked Hidlyn, "Mas napamahal ba siya sa'yo noong nag-offer siya?" To which Hidilyn responded, "Yes, of course. Napatunayan na mahal ako. Para sa akin kasi, it's just a piece of paper. What's important is us. Si God, nandiyan."

Describing his love for the Olympian, Julius said, "It's a love built on sacrifices. A love built on accepting each other. Even though we're not perfect, we strive for perfection. But I think as we work on the best of each other, I think it's a continuous journey of understanding each other." Meanwhile, Hidilyn added that she shows her love for her fiance by supporting him. "Andiyan ako kung ano yung gusto niya sa buhay. I believe in him."

Talking about their plans post-wedding, Hidilyn and Julius said that they plan to start their family after the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Watch the full interview here:



