Save The Date: GOT7's Youngjae, iKON, And ATEEZ Are Coming To Manila For 'K-Pop Masterz 2'

More K-pop acts are coming to Manila!

On August 24, Philippine concert promoter PULP Live World announced the highly-anticipated part two of the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila concert, featuring iKON, ATEEZ, and GOT7's Youngjae.

The concert is happening on September 23, Friday, 7:00 p.m., at the Araneta Coliseum.

"It’s the part two you’ve all been waiting for! 2022 K-POP MASTERZ EP. 2 IN MANILA is finally happening. We’ve got iKON, ATEEZ, and Youngjae heading to the Philippine shores to rock out at the Big Dome with you," PULP shared in a tweet.

Tickets will be available starting September 3, Saturday, via TicketNet branches nationwide and through the TicketNet website.

Continue reading below ↓

iKON's last concert in the Philippines was in November 2018 with their Continue Tour. The group recently made a comeback with the album Flashback and the title track "But You."

Meanwhile, this will be ATEEZ's first visit to the country. The eight-member group debuted in 2018 and released their ninth mini album The World EP.1: Movement last month.

Youngjae, on the other hand, last interacted with Filipino Aghases (GOT7's fandom name) during his Sugar mini concert and fansign event in July 2022.

The first installment of K-pop Masterz in Manila happened last July and featured *heart-stopping* performances by TREASURE and GOT7's BamBam and Jackson Wang.