Karen Bordador Shares Her *Impromptu* Host Experience At Seo In Guk's Manila Fan Meet

Karen Bordador said "challenge accepted" to herself when she agreed to be the host of Korean actor Seo In Guk's first Manila fan meet. She was only asked to be the host just hours away from the event!

In her vlog, Karen narrated everything that occurred before, during, and even after the fan meet. She said that she just received inquiries about the event by lunchtime and the call time was already at 2:30 PM.

Everything went so fast when Karen got to the venue. "I just told myself I wanna make sure my mind's gonna be 100 percent focused on this one. I put my phone down and I'm like 'Okay let's dive and do it,'" Karen stated in her vlog.

Karen's hosting skills were put on the spot during In Guk's August 12, 2023 fan meet. She revealed that there wasn't even enough time to finish going through the whole script.

With no makeup artist and stylist with her—Karen also admitted that she wasn't prepared to lead the event. Luckily, the local organizer of the event assisted her with everything she needed just so she could also look "prepared" as a host.

"Thankfully I had a lot of training with radio and also hosting a talk show. I wanna give a good show. I don't wanna look like 'I just arrived!" the TV personality said.

Karen expressed her gratitude to the staff and director of the event for assisting her and for guiding her through the show. "He (director) really hyped up, he said 'Karen it doesn't have to be perfect. You just need to have fun' [...] I want to make the fans happy because they make me happy. That's the thought I was thinking. It has to be super memorable."

But who would've thought that this amazing experience for Karen became an intriguing incident for a lot of people?

Karen confessed during her vlog that she did not ask about the reason she was booked as host last minute. "I didn't really know what transpired earlier because it's none of my business. The point is they needed me that time," the host uttered.

ICYDK, Kristel Fulgar was initially the chosen host for the said fan meet. She is known to be a huge fan of In Guk. However, Kristel disclosed in a vlog that the Korean technical director for the show was not satisfied with her way of hosting during rehearsal.

Although there were fans who were satisfied and thankful for Karen's hosting, the incident triggered quite an uproar on social media as some fans were displeased that Karen replaced Kristel.

Karen took to Twitter her reaction to all the bashing and "irrational hate" and said "Karma comes in many forms. Hope you learned something."

On a Facebook post, Epic Events Philippines, the local organizer of the fan meeting, said: "We exhausted all efforts to have her part of the program; even to just have one song number/duet with seo in guk (sic) for the fans but as mentioned in the vlog, the decision to have her no longer host was not from our end."

Kudos to Karen for accomplishing this impromptu task!

