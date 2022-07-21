Karla Estrada On Bidding Farewell To 'Magandang Buhay': 'Naging mabigat ang desisyon'

Karla Estrada is officially leaving Magandang Buhay after five years.

In an IG post on July 21, the actress-host took the opportunity to share a final message before her final episode with the program airs the following day.

"I will miss the good five years, mga Momshieee!!!" Karla wrote. "Naging mabigat ang desisyon.. Pero mas naging matimbang ang pag-unawa ng isa't-isa."

Addressing her co-hosts Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, Karla said, "Mami-miss ko ang mga masasaya at ma-dramang samahan na walang katulad at tanging tayong tatlo lang ang nakakaalam!"

"Babaunin ko sa aking puso ang masasaya nating samahan at matututo sa lungkot na hamon ng pakikipagkaibigan," she added.

Continue reading below ↓

In late June, Karla shared a photo where she reunited with Jolina and Melai after temporarily being absent from the program to pursue a party-list seat. Magandang Buhay writer Darla Sauler confirmed that Karla will soon return to the show, but only to film her last episode.

Singer Regine Velasquez guested as host during Karla's absence and in June had to take a break from the show to prepare for her concert with Sharon Cuneta. Judy Ann Santos replaced Regine and is currently co-hosting the program.

MORE ON KARLA ESTRADA:

Karla Estrada Will Return To Magandang Buhay, *But* To Film Her Last Episode

Karla Estrada On KathNiel's Relationship: 'Napakaswerte ng anak ko kay Kathryn'

KathNiel Fans Are 'Willing To Withdraw Their Support' If The Pair Doesn't Speak Up Against Karla Estrada And Her Party-List