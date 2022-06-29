Attention, Sharonians: Sharon Cuneta Is Releasing Her ~*Very Own*~ Lightstick

It's a fact that Sharon Cuneta can be the biggest fangirl ever and just like us, she can get excited over her favorite Korean stars!

Most recently, the Megastar had the cutest fangirl moment when she attended the Begin Again: K-pop Edition Concert with her daughter, Frankie Pangilinan. The singer, actress, and host even made sure to attend the concert by bringing her SHINee lightstick to the event!

This time, the Megastar is in for a treat as she has her *very own* lightstick, as seen on her Instagram feed on June 27. Giving a preview of her super cool merch, Sharon wrote, "Our first official lightstick!"

She added that the lightstick will be "ready and out" before her next concert in Manila. She added, "I know, medyo matagal pa, but at least nauna na tayo at meron nang ready!"

Last week, Sharon gave a peek into her very first fan lights, where she shared, "New official ones of another design are in production."

Sharon's last concert was held on June 17 and 18 where she shared the spotlight with Regine Velasquez for the "Iconic" concert held at the Marriot Grand Ballroom at Resorts World Manila.

The concert will also kick off in the U.S. on July 17 in Pasadena, California, and it looks like we'll be seeing the Megastar's offish fanlights in action there.

