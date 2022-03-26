Kathryn Bernardo Celebrates Her Birthday With Daniel Padilla And Friends At The Beach

It's Kathryn Bernardo's 26th birthday on March 26 and the Kapamilya actress celebrated her birthday in style at the beach together with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, friends Ria Atayde, Alora Samsam, and celebrity hairstylist John Valle.

On Instagram, John posted several updates of Kathryn's birthday, and in one post, he shared a photo of Kathryn and Daniel sharing a moment as they take in the gorgeous sunset at the beach.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In another post shared on March 25, John shared video footage of Daniel surprising Kathryn with a birthday cake as the group sang "Happy Birthday" for the actress.

In an Instagram post, Kathryn wrote about her thoughts on turning another year older: "As I turn 26, I celebrate everything that made me who I am today. I celebrate my body, which I've learned to fully embrace in my journey to self-love."

Continue reading below ↓

"I celebrate the people who helped me grow–those who love me and continue to make life worth living, and those who don’t but continue to make me stronger and more resilient," she continued. "I celebrate courage, being vulnerable, and the choice to stand up no matter what life throws at me. I celebrate joy, finding happiness in the simplest things, and laughing at the silliest jokes. I celebrate the challenges and struggles that ultimately shaped me to become a better person. And lastly, I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things I believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered."

Continue reading below ↓

The birthday girl added, "I celebrate who I was, who I am, and who I will be years from now. I’m still a long way from becoming the person I want to be, but I want to thank you (yes, you!) for being with me every step of the way. Cheers to another chapter together. I hope we continue to make this world a better place to live in."



Kathryn and Daniel are set to make their return on the small screen with their upcoming rom-com teleserye 2 Good 2 Be True.