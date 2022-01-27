KC Concepcion Is A Total Stunner At The 'And Just Like That' Premiere

KC Concepcion is undoubtedly one of the country’s best-dressed stars, and her standout look in And Just Like That is further proof. Dressed in Gucci by Hollywood stylist Mario Brinas, the actress turned heads in a flamboyant, Carrie-esque ensemble during the red carpet night of the famed Sex and The City reboot. And not only that, she also rubbed elbows with the show’s iconic stars—yup, including Sarah Jessica Parker a.k.a. the legendary Carrie Bradshaw herself. No biggie!

KC shared an exclusive look of this milestone’s behind-the-scenes in her latest vlog. “The stars aligned and it brought us to New York! I never thought I would end the year celebrating love, life, and fashion this way—with my icons,” she wrote.

The end result might've looked effortless, but KC’s styling team planned every single detail of it. Mario, KC’s New York-based Filipino stylist, wanted to reference the Philippines in choosing the dress. “The vivid botanical print is a direct nod to the natural beauty of our country albeit in a subtle manner,” he tells Preview.ph.

KC, who's a huge fan of SATC and considers Carrie Bradshaw her “spirit animal,” stepped out in style at the Museum of Modern Art last December 8. She dazzled in a floral dress layered with a multi-colored lace jacket trimmed with feathers, which she paired with a chic clutch and bright yellow pointy-toed Christian Louboutin heels.

Further explaining his muse’s look, Mario shares, “The feather vest interjects glamour to the look, a necessary component for the context of the event. I did not want it to take over the look, so it was worn as a shrug to preserve a sense of balance. The rings and evening bag adorned with butterflies continued the concept of an allusion to nature.”

In the beauty department, famed celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, whose clientele includes A-listers Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, kept KC’s look sultry with a smokey eye and nude lip combo, a nod to Carrie’s cool-girl look. Her slicked-back hairstyle, which framed her features beautifully, is courtesy of Henry De La Paz.

Aside from SJP, KC also mingled with a plethora of renowned celebrities, including television host Andy Cohen and luxury fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

In the red carpet interview, KC expressed her gratitude for being invited to the glamorous event honoring one of Hollywood’s generation-defining TV shows. She said, “The show has been such a life-changing series for me. My whole career was crafted after Carrie Bradshaw’s.”

She was as ecstatic as everyone about the reunion of the Big Apple's iconic women. “I feel like they’re close friends, you know. It’s like I’m reunited with my friends, and these are the ladies that taught me everything I had to know about life, love, work, fashion, and friendship since I was young. It’s great to be celebrating them again and just, you know, getting dressed for the occasion!”

Wow. What a feat, KC!

