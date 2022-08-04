OMG, Are Kelsey Merritt And Jared Leto Dating?

You guys, could Kelsey Merritt and Jared Leto possibly be dating?

The Fil-Am Victoria's Secret model and the American actor were recently spotted together in Sardinia, Italy. In photos shared by DailyMail, the two were captured going rock climbing while taking a break in the middle of a yacht ride.

Based on Kelsey's IG posts, she's been in the Mediterranean for a while now and has been soaking up the sun.

She also specifically posted a photo on a yacht in Sardinia.

Jared, meanwhile, also posted an IG Story where he appears to be on a yacht as well, although his outfit doesn't match the rock climbing one.

If there's indeed romance brewing in the air between the two, OMG!

Kelsey dated Olympic gold medalist swimmer Conor Dwyer in 2018 after they met in Costa Rica. They even went surfing in Siargao and had a beach getaway in Palawan in 2019. Jared, meanwhile, has been with model Valery Kaufman for seven years.

