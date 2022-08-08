Kiefer Ravena On Rumors That He Cheated On Alyssa Valdez: ‘It’s time to put a halt to it’

Just last week, basketball star Kiefer Ravena was under fire for allegedly cheating on Alyssa Valdez multiple times before their breakup. His name trended on Twitter, along with photos and screenshots of unconfirmed conversations with another woman, who was rumored to be his current girlfriend.

However, through a statement posted on August 5, Kiefer broke his silence and denied the third-party allegations surrounding his dating life.

IMAGE Instagram/kieferravena15

Continue reading below ↓

“These past few days have been dirty and ugly. It’s time to put a halt to it,” Kiefer stated on his Instagram stories and his now-private Twitter account. “Rumors that I am dating anyone right now are completely false and hurtful, especially to those who have been unwittingly dragged into this issue.”

Additionally, he also admitted that he has learned from his mistakes. “I’ve made mistakes in the past but I’ve learned from those mistakes. But these still do not give anybody the right to bash others. Let’s all be kind to one another.”

IMAGE Instagram/AlyssaValdez2

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Alyssa also shared her own thoughts regarding the issue. “Appreciating life more and everything in between. Hoping that we can all move forward and only send peace & love to everyone.”

The two shared a six-year relationship before they confirmed their breakup in May 2022.

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE ABOUT KIEFER AND ALYSSA HERE:

Alyssa Valdez And Kiefer Ravena *Officially* Called It Quits After 6 Years Of Being Together

Alyssa Valdez Has The Sweetest Message For Kiefer Ravena After His 18-Month Basketball Suspension

WATCH: Alyssa Valdez Shows Her Acting Chops On 'TWBA'