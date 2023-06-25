Did Kiefer Ravena Just *Hard Launch* His New GF?

Did Kiefer Ravena just officially introduce his new S.O.?

On June 24, the basketball player reposted the IG Stories of his rumored new girlfriend, Kholeen Ortiz.

One was of the two of them enjoying a fancy meal at a hotel, and another of the two of them, with KIefer's arm around Kholeen's.

Instagram/kieferravena15

"Date night," wrote Kholeen in her IG Story.

It was in May 2022 when Kiefer *broke up* with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez after six years of being together. The split was confirmed by Alyssa's talent agency and was reposted by former volleyball player-turned-reporter, Gretchen Ho. Amid allegations of cheating, the statement made clear there was ~no third party~ involved.

In August 2022, Kiefer addressed on IG and on Twitter the cheating rumors, amid circulating photos and screenshots of his alleged conversation with a rumored new girlfriend.

"These past few days have been dirty and ugly. It’s time to put a halt to it. Rumors that I am dating anyone right now are completely false and hurtful, especially to those who have been unwittingly dragged into this issue."

“I’ve made mistakes in the past but I’ve learned from those mistakes. But these still do not give anybody the right to bash others. Let’s all be kind to one another.”

