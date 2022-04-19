Aww, Kim Chiu's Brother Flew To The Philippines For Her Birthday

Kim Chiu just had the sweetest gift for her birthday: her younger brother, John Chiu, is home, after eight years!

The actress took to IG to share photos of their touching reunion.

"After eight long years!" Kim exclaimed in her post. "Finally, little bro is back in town! We miss you, @alfa1charlie."

"Happy me!" Kim added. "Indeed a “happy birthday to me. Thank you, Lord. #family"

In 2018, Kim visited him and other relatives in Alberta, Canada, to celebrate John becoming a pilot.

"Feeling like a mother sa pagka #proudmoment," Kim said in a video where John gave them a plane ride. "Love you, little bro!"

"Happy for you, John!" Kim wrote in a separate upload. "Watching you do all those things that you dreamt about; before, nag-doubt pa 'ko kung kaya mo to live in Canada away from us to study and double job on the side. Congrats, John, you made it!"

We're loving this long-awaited homecoming and sibling reunion!

