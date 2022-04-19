Sorry, no results were found for
Aww, Kim Chiu's Brother Flew To The Philippines For Her Birthday

He hasn't been back home in eight years!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 2 hours ago
Kim Chiu's brother flies home to the Philippines for her birthday
PHOTO: Instagram/chinitaprincess
Kim Chiu just had the sweetest gift for her birthday: her younger brother, John Chiu, is home, after eight years!

The actress took to IG to share photos of their touching reunion.

"After eight long years!" Kim exclaimed in her post. "Finally, little bro is back in town! We miss you, @alfa1charlie."

"Happy me!" Kim added. "Indeed a “happy birthday to me. Thank you, Lord. #family"

Kim Chiu reunites with her brother
Instagram/chinitaprincess
In 2018, Kim visited him and other relatives in Alberta, Canada, to celebrate John becoming a pilot. 

"Feeling like a mother sa pagka #proudmoment," Kim said in a video where John gave them a plane ride. "Love you, little bro!"

"Happy for you, John!" Kim wrote in a separate upload. "Watching you do all those things that you dreamt about; before, nag-doubt pa 'ko kung kaya mo to live in Canada away from us to study and double job on the side. Congrats, John, you made it!"

Kim Chiu visits her pilot brother John Chiu in Canada in 2018
Instagram/chinitaprincess
We're loving this long-awaited homecoming and sibling reunion!

