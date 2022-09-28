Photographers At Milan Fashion Week Thought Kim Tae Ri Was A *Member* Of BLACKPINK

Kim Tae Ri recently graced the streets of Italy for the highly anticipated Milan Fashion Week, attending the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 show as a brand ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion house.

She walked the red carpet in a silver mesh dress, black platform pumps, and Prada’s Re-Edition 1995 mini handbag—earning praises from her fans for the actress’ daring outfit (a look we don’t usually see on the Hallyu superstar)!

Instagram/prada

Not only did Tae Ri make headlines for her *iconic* red carpet ‘fit, the Twenty Five Twenty One star also went viral when she was thought to be a BLACKPINK member by Milan Fashion Week photographers. With her stunning visuals and remarkable talent, I mean, why not?

Tae Ri is best known for starring in The Handmaiden, Mr. Sunshine, and the coming-of-age K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One. She was introduced as Prada’s brand ambassador in September 2021.

MORE ABOUT THE *IT* GIRL:

