OMG, Did Kobe Paras And Erika Poturnak *Break Up* After 3 Months Of Rumored Dating?

Is it the end of the road for rumored Gen Z couple Erika Poturnak and Kobe Paras?

Speculations of an alleged *breakup* are currently circulating online, shortly after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. To add fuel to the fire, Kobe has wiped out all photos from his IG feed, too, which was previously brimming with his *kilig* moments with his rumored girlfriend.

The pair, who are both celebrity kids of their respective parents (who are good friends, BTW), were first linked after being spotted getting cozy on a beach trip.

Weeks after, the two engaged in more social media PDA, with Kobe posting more *super sweet* pics, including them cuddling with each other by the pool. “From Bali, with love,” he wrote, sharing snippets of their romantic vacay together. Just last week, Erika even dedicated the sweetest birthday greeting for the former UP Fighting Maroons standout, captioning her post with “Miss you lots.”

At this point, neither Kobe nor Erika have commented on their real score—or the alleged breakup—so we’ll have to take the ~*saucy evidence*~ with a grain of salt. As always, their privacy is important and should be respected by everyone, regardless of whether they’re celebs or not.

