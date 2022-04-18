Daebak! K-Pop Child Dancer Na Ha Eun Joins SM Entertainment As A Trainee

Famous K-pop child dancer Na Ha Eun is preparing to debut as an idol!

The 13-year-old has reportedly started her idol training at one of South Korea's top entertainment companies, SM Entertainment.

Park Seong Ho, the CEO of OneOn Entertainment and the operator of Ha Eun's dance academy, shared the exciting news in an interview.

Speculations of Ha Eun's idol training surfaced as the child dancer has not posted a new video on her YouTube channel in three months.

Ha Eun first rose to fame when she was just four years old, appearing as "baby Hyuna" in an episode of Star King. Prior to becoming *labelmates* with the likes of BOA, Super Junior, Aespa, and many more, she displayed her dancing skills by recording dance covers of their hit songs. She also performed BOA's song "ID; Peace B" alongside K-pop duo B.O.Y in an episode of Immortal Songs. The child dancer gained even more fans after her performance at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Congratulations, Ha Eun!