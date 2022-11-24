Kris Aquino Will Be Staying Longer In The US For Treatment: 'Bawal sumuko'

Kris Aquino has given an update on the status of her health amid ongoing treatments for her autoimmune condition.

In a social media upload, the host-actress thanked those who have been praying for her healing and shared what's next for her diagnosis and treatment.

"It’s step one on what will likely be more than 18 months of diagnosis & treatment," Kris wrote in an IG post. "I’m signed up in a hospital's center for those with 'Rare & Undiagnosed Illnesses'."

Kris went on to share that she'll be admitted in early 2023 to undergo a barrage of tests to determine the best treatment for her. As a result, she has filed papers to extend their stay in the US.

"Pang-case study daw ako: One person with multiple autoimmune conditions and over 100 known allergic or adverse reactions to medication."

"I posted a picture of Kuya (Josh) and Bimb—they are my REASONS kung bakit TULOY ANG LABAN, BAWAL SUMUKO. Tinitiis yung matinding sakit (sagad sa buto) while allergic to all pain relievers, the constant fatigue, awful sense of balance, nonstop dry cough, and shortness of breath; yung sobrang pag-iingat (I’m so immunocompromised—since June, I’ve NEVER been to a restaurant, NEVER entered a store, supermarket, or a mall)."

"I pray for the blessing to be healthy enough to still be their Mama—the one who would cook, travels for fun, goes to church, and watches movies with them. All in God’s perfect time… Happy Thanksgiving."

In a statement in June, Kris said she hoped to be treated in the US for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA), also known as Churg-Strauss Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, EGPA is a disorder wherein blood vessels are inflamed, potentially limiting blood flow to organs and tissues and permanently damaging these.

