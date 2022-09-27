Kris Bernal And Perry Choi Had A Super *Low-Key* Celebration For Their First Wedding Anniversary

Kris Bernal and her husband, Perry Choi, just marked a milestone in their married life, and they celebrated it in a meaningful way.

On September 27, Kris took to social media to mark their first wedding anniversary.

"Mukha ng asawang ander ng misis," joked Kris in an IG post, which featured their photos dressed simpler than usual. It looks like they just went out for a meal and wine, and Perry gifted Kris with a bouquet of flowers.

"For our first wedding anniversary, simply being together is enough; no fancy dates, no getaways, no luxurious gifts," Kris added. "Thank you for always being patient as I continually figure out being a better wife."

Kris and Perry tied the knot on September 25, 2021, after a number of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, they visited European countries such as Switzerland and France for their honeymoon.

Happy anniversary, Kris and Perry!

