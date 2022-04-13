Kris Bernal Celebrates 7 Months Since Marrying Perry Choi: 'We just keep falling for each other over and over'

Can you believe it's been *almost* seven months since Kris Bernal tied the knot with Perry Choi?

In an Instagram post on April 12, Kris shared photos with Perry as they posed for photos at the scenic Mines View Park in Baguio. The actress began her post by writing, "You taught me about love in all ways that made love easy to learn."

Sharing what married life’s been like, Kris said that the period has been "full of changes and adjustments" as the couple adapts to their new roles as husband and wife. She said, "This period of adjustment is crucial but it's been absolutely amazing so far and we just keep falling for each other over and over."

Meanwhile, Perry also posted a joke writing, "Napa-mine sa Mines View Park…"

Kris and Perry got married on September 25, 2021, following many cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an open letter to her future husband that she shared on her YouTube channel, Kris said, "Like my favorite rom-coms and all the teleseryes I starred in, the leading man came along. Unexpectedly, but also, like in the movies, falling in love with him was imminent."

The couple’s love story started when Perry, a chef and businessman, began supplying raw materials for the actress' now-defunct burger joint, "Meat Kris." Kris said that Perry helped her put up her business and that he supported her throughout her business journey. She commented, "Who would've thought: That from a supplier to becoming my business partner–and now my life partner!"

