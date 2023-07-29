Kris Bernal Gets Real About Pregnancy: 'I feel like a stranger in my own body'

Kris Bernal is one glowing mom-to-be, and recently, she opened up about how she feels about pregnancy.

On IG, the star spoke about how much life has changed, with a bundle of joy on the way.

"From working nonstop to becoming a momSHE--this complete shift in my life caught me off guard," Kris wrote, featuring her glammed-up photos from her maternity shoot. "It's not an accident. It's God's timing."

She also expressed her overwhelming gratitude to have so much time to take a break from showbiz and to bond with her husband, Perry Choi.

"Time to rest, to think, to feel. I've never had this much time, and all I can feel in this time is GRATITUDE and LOVE."

To moms and fellow expectant mothers, Kris reminds them to not take their achievements for granted, especially as pregnancy is hard.

"Take a moment to be proud of yourself for surviving all the days that felt impossible."

"I have weathered the storm, stood in the fire, and survived! And, when you realize everything's happening for such an important reason, you just surrender to the changes and be amazed by how powerful and [how]strong you are!"

Kris first announced her pregnancy in March 2023. She's due to give birth to a baby girl in August.

