Kylie Padilla Has Something To Say About Ex-Husband Aljur Abrenica And AJ Raval's Relationship

Actress Kylie Padilla reminded her fans that it's time to completely move on from her past relationship with Aljur Abrenica.

The two got married in 2018 and had two adorable boys together, but separated in 2021.

In 2021, Kylie kept silent about what really happened between the two of them. It was Kylie's father, Robin Padilla, who confirmed that the split was because of a "third party."

In a bid to protect his reputation, Aljur uploaded a lengthy Facebook post urging Kylie to admit her mistakes in their relationship—insinuating that Kylie was not telling the whole truth. Aljur said, "Don't hide and disguise your comments [and] statements for your self-gain. Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you, not on our family. The people deserve to know."

But in 2023, it was Aljur who finally admitted that he cheated on his ex-wife. In an interview with TV host Toni Gonzaga, he said, "Noong nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide. Nawalan ako ng oras, so nawala yung komunikasyon."

Aljur officially announced his relationship with AJ Raval last February 2023. However, even before they admitted their relationship, fans speculated that AJ might be the reason for Aljur and Kylie's breakup.

Kylie clarified the rumors and told the media that AJ had nothing to do with their breakup. She even asked netizens to stop calling AJ "third party."

Aljur and AJ are currently in Canada and have been posting sweet photos together on Insta. But it looks like fans keep tagging Kylie in their posts.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kylie urged fans to stop tagging her in Aljur and AJ's posts. "Honestly kapagod ‘yung narrative. Please lng. Thank you." the actress expressed.

Following Aljur and AJ's dating confirmation early this year, Kylie shared that the three of them are happy in their individual lives. "I’m happy for everybody. Everybody’s happy, and that’s what’s important," Kylie said in a media interview.

In a June interview with Pep.ph, Aljur shared that he is on good terms with Kylie. "Kapag sinusundo ko yung mga bata, nag-i-stay ako sa kanila ng ilang minuto para pag-usapan yung mga bata. May ganun kaming relasyon ni Kylie," Aljur revealed.

Meanwhile, when asked whether she's currently dating somebody, Kylie simply responded with, "Masaya ang puso ko. That's it." She also told Pep.ph that she wishes to keep everything private for now.