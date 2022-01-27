Kylie Padilla Dedicates A Poem To Herself On Her 29th Birthday: '29 and I forgive myself'

Kylie Padilla marked her 29th birthday in a unique way: by writing a poem dedicated to herself.

The actress took to IG to share the poem, which listed her various notes to herself as she turned a year older.

"29 and I like myself

29 and I believe in myself

29 and I forgive myself

29 and I dream for myself

29 and I prioritize myself

29 and I choose better for myself

29 and I stay through the tough times of my personality for my growth

29 and I know perfection is unattainable and I accept it

29 and I don’t want to be like anyone but myself or maybe a better version

29 and I’m just simply me

29 and expect a lot for my life

Because I want the best and only the best for me

29 and I do all these things so my boys can learn from mom

Because it’s not just about me anymore

I’m 29 and I got two boys keeping score"

"Hihihihi I’m a proud mommy," Kylie added. "Haberday, me."

In 2021, Kylie went through a controversial breakup with her husband, actor Aljur Abrenica, which she confirmed in July 2021.

In one of her vlogs in November 2021, Kylie reassured her dad, Robin Padilla, that she and Aljur are okay and that she's ready to move forward with her life. Currently, she and Aljur are busy co-parenting their kids, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.