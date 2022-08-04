Lara Quigaman Says There Were *No Mistakes* With The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Results

Bb. Pilipinas 2022 may have officially crowned its queens, but netizens can't help but still speculate that something *was amiss* after an awkward five-minute pause right before the announcement of the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 International and Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Intercontinental winners.

ICYMI, it took a while before hosts Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves declared Nicole Borromeo as Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 and Gabby Basiano as Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022.

2005 Miss International Lara Quigaman, who's part of the Bb. Pilipinas executive committee, assured pageant fans that they had nothing to worry about with regard to the winners.

In an IG post on August 2, Tuesday, the beauty queen wrote, "There were no mistakes. Our new Bb. Pilipinas Queens are worthy, deserving, and are the rightful winners of their respective titles who I know and believe in my heart will make the Philippines proud."

Continue reading below ↓

On August 1, Catriona also issued a statement on Twitter to note that the results were valid.

MORE ON BB. PILIPINAS 2022:

Miss Ilo-ilo Karen Mendoza's Cryptic Post Fuels Rumors Of Anomalies In Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Results

The Internet Had The *Funniest* Reactions To Catriona Gray’s Earrings At The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Coronation Night

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Netizens Had The Funniest Reactions To Joshua Garcia's Question At Binibining Pilipinas