Laureen Uy And Miggy Cruz Are Engaged!

Filming ala-Wes Anderson is all the rage right now, and vlogger Laureen Uy and her boyfriend Miggy Cruz seemed to be producing just another creative post for IG. Until he whispered in her ear and knelt down on one knee. OMG! They've been together since 2017.

Their engagement happened on May 17, 7:19 p.m. at Joshua Tree National Park in California, and the golden hour couldn't be more glorious.

"'Let’s shoot a Wes Anderson reel,' he said," Laureen wrote in an IG post, featuring their oh-so-cute engagement vid. "Little did I know this was really the plan. AAAAAAAHHHHH!!! I said yes."

In a separate IG post, Laureen showed off her engagement ring.

"He put a ring on it. ILYSM @miggycruz"

Congrats, Laureen and Miggy!

