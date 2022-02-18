Lauren Young Pays Tribute To Her Late Love Team Partner AJ Perez

Lauren Young took the time as she remembered the late actor AJ Perez on his birthday on February 17. He would have been 29 years old.

On Twitter, Lauren shared two photos with her former love team partner as she greeted him with a happy birthday. She also tagged the late actor in her post.

Over the years, Lauren made sure to commemorate the Kapamilya actor who was part of Star Magic Batch 13. In 2018, the actress greeted AJ on what would have been his 23rd birthday as she wrote, "Happy birthday, AJ! Been going through our old photos all morning and can't help but smile as I remember all the good times we had growing up and having fun on set. We miss you every day #AJRen."

Lauren and AJ were paired early on in their careers in ABS-CBN. They starred in shows such as Star Magic Presents: All About A Girl and Abt Ur Luv.

Meanwhile, AJ's younger brother, Angello Perez took to social media to send his birthday greetings to AJ.

AJ passed away on April 17, 2011, when a service van he was riding on collided with a provincial passenger bus along McArthur Highway in Tarlac. The actor was on his way home from a show in Dagupan.