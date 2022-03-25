OMG, Lee Seung Gi Reveals He Once Backed Out Of Getting A Nose Job

Lee Seung Gi gets candid about wanting to get a nose job in the past.

In a recent episode of the talk show Circle House, the actor-singer revealed he used to feel insecure about his nose, saying, "After I completed my military service, I suddenly started thinking about fixing my nose. I thought that if I got my nose done, my acting performance would be better. Every day, I will go to the bathroom, look at myself in the mirror, and touch the tip of my nose."

Seung Gi also shared that he *secretly* consulted with a plastic surgeon about a possible procedure: "I consulted with a doctor. The doctor assured me that it will be hard to notice if I get a nose job. I paid the deposit and set a date for my surgery but I couldn't let my staff know so I had do it secretly."

Eventually, Seung Gi had a change of heart and decided against having surgery. He said, "I returned home and changed my mind. I thought about the pros and cons and concluded it will be best not to get a nose job. I asked myself, 'Did I make a living out of my appearance?' I'll just continue living like this."

