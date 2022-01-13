Jon Cabahug On Wanting To Adopt Paolo Contis’ Daughters: 'Napamahal na rin sila sa akin ng sobra'

Former EB Babe Lian Paz and Jon Cabahug’s relationship is going strong, being together for almost a decade now. Their recent engagement is proof of Jon’s commitment to his fiancé. “Last year, nag-propose ako kay Lian noong anniversary namin. Kahit alam ko na hindi pa [siya] annulled, nagpaalam ako sa kanya. Sabi ko, ibibigay rin naman ’yan, gusto ko lang i-assure sa’yo na totoo ’tong ginagawa ko,” he shares in an interview.

Jon’s love for Lian, however, doesn’t simply end with the two of them; he also opened up about his stepchildren Xonia and Xalene, Lian’s daughters with ex-husband Paolo Contis. “Iba na rin ang relationship ko sa mga bata. Para kasi silang mga angels na dumating sa akin,” he says. “Talagang sobra, parang anak ko na talaga sila.”

The kids share a special bond with Jon, and it’s evident in Lian’s Instagram posts. In fact, whenever Xonia would get an asthma attack, it’s her stepdad she’ll first look for.

In a letter penned in 2017, the then seven-year-old child wrote to her ‘daddy.’ She said, “Dear Dad, thank you for taking care of me. What can I do to thank you? I love you so much. I hope you like my letter, This was from my heart. It is nice of you to take care of me, I will never forget that memory. You are always gonna be my loving dad because it is always true.” Aww!

When asked if he has plans on adopting the two young girls, whom he started treating as his own kids since they were two and three years old, he excitedly replies, “Sobra!” The kids, according to him, even initiate to use his surname ‘Cabahug’ in their school papers occasionally.

“May mga instances na rin sa school na sa family name, ang nilalagay nila ’yong family name ko. Hindi namin alam [ni Lian],” he explains. “Hindi rin sila nagtatanong, pero ako, sinabi ko rin kay Lian na let’s make it simple na lang. Ang gusto ko lang naman sa mga bata, ’yong welfare nila kasi, napamahal na rin sila sa akin ng sobra.”



Although keen to settle the matter legally, Jon says he still respects Paolo’s consent on the process. “Sabi ni Attorney, kailangan kasi ng signature ni Paolo. Sabi ko, baka hindi papayag ’yon. Pero ako, sobrang gusto ko.

“Kung p’wede lang, kung halimbawa si Paolo, hindi na siya ’yong magpa-pride. Pero siyempre, nirerespeto ko rin ’yong proseso at saka siya, kung ano ang mga diskarte niya sa buhay. Kaya sabi ko, in the right time siguro.”

