Paolo Contis On Yen Santos' Rumored Pregnancy: 'Nagmukha siyang mataba kasi ang hangin that time'

Paolo Contis sets the record straight about Yen Santos’ rumored pregnancy, following a series of ~*viral*~ photos featuring the two of them spotted together at a Boracay trip. In a vlog, showbiz columnist and host Ogie Diaz claims that Paolo has denied the rumors, noting that the supposed 'baby bump' is no more than a badly angled photograph.

Ogie shares, “Yung tungkol doon sa kung buntis ba si Yen Santos, as per Paolo, hindi buntis si Yen Santos. Ang payat nga raw ni Yen Santos. Ang nakunan daw ay ‘yung paglipad ng damit ni Yen Santos kaya nagmukha siyang mataba kasi ang hangin that time.”

Further, Ogie reveals that Paolo and Yen plan to come forward in time and answer all the controversies they're currently involved in—something that Paolo’s talent manager Lolit Solis also agrees with.

According to Lolit, she sees nothing wrong if ever there’s a blossoming romance between the two former co-stars, since both are currently single.

Paolo and Yen first made headlines when they starred in the Netflix film A Faraway Land. The two were photographed spending time together in Baguio and Pangasinan. During which, the actor was dealing with a highly-publicized break-up with former partner LJ Reyes, with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter.

Shortly after, Yen was rumored to be the third party in the relationship’s fallout, which Paolo has quickly dismissed in a controversial Instagram post. The actress, however, has kept mum about the issue.

