'Little Women' Just Dropped Its Poster And Fans Think It Says *A Lot* About Kim Go Eun's Character

ICYDK, South Korean television network tvN recently dropped a teaser poster for their very own adaptation of Little Women—and it's enough to make us feel so excited! The viral poster features the Oh sisters: Oh In Joo (played by Kim Go Eun), Oh In Kyung (played by Nam Ji Hyun), and Oh In Hye (played by Park Ji Hu) walking in a line with their shadows *so much bigger* than their figures.

With its roster of talented actors and producers, it’s no secret that K-Drama enthusiasts have been waiting for this highly anticipated project. But if there's anyone who easily caught the internet's attention, it's Kim Go Eun’s character, Oh In Joo.

As you can see from the poster, In Joo is first in line carrying a huge backpack, and her younger sisters are following her path. Fans are saying that this actually alludes to her ~*panganay*~ responsibilities.

One netizen shared that In Joo's hand placement indicates her strength and determination to handle the pressures of being the eldest daughter.

Even the order in which they’re walking can be a metaphor for their roles in each other’s lives.

According to Soompi, their shadows may be a nod to the hidden stories (or secrets) that will unravel throughout the show.

We definitely can’t wait to see what this exciting project has in store for us. But don’t worry, we can *finally* stream Little Women as it premieres on Netflix and tvN this September!

