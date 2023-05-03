Wow, Liza Soberano Made It To A US Magazine's List Of Hollywood’s ‘Brightest New Stars’

Off to an amazing start! Liza Soberano seems to be suiting up well in Hollywood as she’s set to debut her career in the film Lisa Frankenstein starring industry heavyweights Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Despite garnering mixed reactions for her controversial statements against her former career and management, the actress is focused on building a new path for herself, and it’s not going unnoticed. In fact, a lifestyle magazine recently dubbed her as one of the “Brightest New Stars” of Hollywood, a feature on “young actors to keep an eye on” and included five other up-and-coming stars.

In its official Instagram account, Town and Country penned a tribute to Liza, emphasizing her credentials as an established actress in the Philippines. “While she may be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming black comedy Lisa Frankenstein, she isn’t exactly a rookie. The 25-year-old veteran model and actress moved from California to the Philippines, when she was 10—and has gained 18 million followers on Instagram over the years. But success hasn’t made her afraid of starting over. 'I began my career here as a nobody,' she says, 'which means I’m discovering things about myself that I never knew.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

What a feat. Congratulations, Liza!