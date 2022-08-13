It's Official: Liza Soberano Is Making Her Hollywood Debut In A Movie With *Cole Sprouse*

Confirmed: Liza Soberano is starring in her first Hollywood film! OMG.

The actress took to IG on August 12, Friday, to share the big news.

"Ecstatic to be part of this film," Liza wrote, featuring a screenshot of a headline from the entertainment website, Deadline, which read, "'Lisa Frankenstein': Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest & Henry Eikenberry Board Zelda Williams' Horror-Comedy For Focus Features".

Rumors started circulating when fans of James Reid, the "James REIDers", noticed Jessie Stafford of JSLA Events tagging Liza in one of her IG Stories. The shared post was that of a clapboard from a movie entitled, Lisa Frankenstein, directed by filmmaker Zelda Williams and Transparent Arts, the artist management company which handles James. James has been Liza's manager since June, BTW.

What made things even *more exciting* is that Cole Sprouse had earlier been confirmed to be part of the cast, and Liza and Cole actually followed each other on IG! OMG. What a way to subtly make things official.

According to Deadline, Lisa Frankenstein, set in 1989, "follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage."

We are so happy for you, Liza!

