Aww, Liza Soberano And Enrique Gil Will Now Pursue ~Different~ Career Paths

It's been more than two years since we saw the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil tandem on our screens as their last project, Make It With You, was put to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020. The famous love team did not have any acting stints since then.

“We have presented several projects to Liza and Enrique, and they were very open. There were so many pitches, but for some reason, the timing was never right,” says ABS-CBN Film Production Inc. head Kriz Anthony Gazmen.

“There was a time when we were already about to shoot something and then COVID-19 cases surged. Liza and Enrique were still afraid to go out then. There were a lot of back-and-forth discussions, up until we were supposed to do another one, and then Liza made the decision to change career direction.”

Instagram/enriquegil17

Continue reading below ↓

Liza has recently signed under James Reid’s record label Careless Music and she’s been ~booked and busy~ with international gigs since, including her upcoming Hollywood movie, Lisa Frankenstein. On the other hand, Enrique is also set to star in his own projects.

According to Kriz, the love team “will now go on their separate ways in terms of their careers.”

“We recently met with Enrique, who is now ready to do projects on his own. We’re cooking something up for him,” he revealed. “We still have offers for Liza, but a lot of things depend on what will happen to the projects she and James are working on at the moment. Hopefully, the timing will finally work out.”

Instagram/enriquegil17

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Though it seems like we won’t be seeing one of our *favorite* love teams in a project together anytime soon, we’re excited for this new chapter in Liza and Enrique’s careers. We’ve got your back, you two!

MORE ABOUT LIZQUEN:

Liza Soberano Denies Breakup Rumors, Says Enrique Gil Is *Supportive* Of Her New Career Path

Liza Soberano Reveals That Repeated Fights With Enrique Gil Made Her Think Of *Breaking Up*

Enrique Gil And Liza Soberano Were Spotted Together Following Breakup Rumors