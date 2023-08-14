LJ Reyes Is One *Stunning* Bride-To-Be In Her Bridal Shower Photos

There's no denying LJ Reyes' glow as she counts down the days to her wedding.

On August 13, Sunday, the actress shared IG Stories from friends who threw her a bridal shower.

"Celebrating this today," read her friend's caption, featuring LJ in a white dress, wearing a veil and a crown.

LJ wrote, "LOL. Never thought I will experience this in NYC! Thank you so much, girls!"

In her following IG Story, LJ posed with her friends, responding to her friend who wrote, "So happy to shower you with love and wishes with the girls. Love you, beb.

LJ replied, "Thanks for all the love."

In another IG Story, LJ was captured laughing as she crossed a pedestrian crossing. Her friend's caption read, "A picture-perfect day for our picture-perfect bride."

"Nahiya me," LJ wrote. "Nagalit ata yung isang kotse." LOL.

It's been only a week since LJ shared photos of her pre-wedding shoot with her non-showbiz fiance, Philip Evangelista. The pair got engaged in May 2023 (also when LJ hard-launched her beau).

While the couple has not announced when the big day will be, it looks like it might be just around the corner, as LJ also recently shared photos from her prenup shoot. She looked gorge, BTW!

LJ's been based in New York City since 2021 after her ~controversial~ breakup with actor Paolo Contis. With her are her two kids, Aki and Summer.

Can't wait to see her and Philip tie the knot!

