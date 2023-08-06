LJ Reyes Looks So *Blissful* In Her Prenup Shoot With Philip Evangelista

LJ Reyes is blooming these days, and it's all because of her new romance.

On August 5, Saturday, photos from her prenup shoot with her non-showbiz fiance, Philip Evangelista, were published on Insta, and we're loving how blissful she looked. The pics showed the pair gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, locked in an embrace, and overall, just *kilig*.

"In God’s most perfect time," read the caption from Nice Print Photo. "Counting the days 'til she becomes Mrs. Philip Evangelista."

Celebs such as Chynna Ortaleza, Ryza Cenon, and Isabel Oli showered the post with praises.

"Awesome! Thank you, Lord," Chynna commented, while Ryza reacted, "Waaahhhh!"

Isabel, meanwhile, wrote, "Ganda," with heart eyes.

LJ revealed her engagement to Philip in May 2023. She's been based in New York City since 2021 after her ~controversial~ breakup with actor Paolo Contis. With her are her two kids, Aki and Summer.

Can't wait to see them exchange I do's!

