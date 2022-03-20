LJ Reyes Shares Snippets Of Life As A Mom To Aki And Summer: 'Kaya ko dahil kayo ang lakas ko'

LJ Reyes gave an intimate peek at what life’s been like since moving to the United States with kids Aki and Summer.

In a vlog published on March 17, the actress wrote in the video’s description that the phrase "kumusta ka?" has been one of the most "heard and read" questions she's received in the past six months.

She shared, "I know that this only comes from your love and support for me and my kids so let me just share how life has been so beautiful for us. May you feel our gratitude through sharing a peek of our small adventure called life!"

The video starts off with the family’s departure from Manila in August last year and shows snippets of LJ spending lots of quality time with her kids by taking them on walks to the park and celebrating Thanksgiving with the family. In one snippet, LJ was teaching Summer the importance of why they're celebrating Thanksgiving. She asked Summer, "Who are you thankful for?" Summer responded, "Mommy!"

While there's not much dialogue in the vlog, it does capture the true essence of LJ behind the camera: A hands-on mom who puts her kids' needs ahead of her own. The video ends with more snippets of her kids that came with a short but powerful statement: "Kaya ko dahil kayo ang lakas ko."

LJ confirmed her split from Paolo Contis in late August 2021. In an interview in October, LJ was asked about forgiving Paolo and the actress said, "Ang forgiveness is a work in progress. Hindi madali ibigay ang forgiveness, e, 'di ba? You forgive people to forgive yourself or whoever. You pray about it. For me, hindi kasi siya mdaling bagay na ibigay. So, surrender lang talga kay God and I’m working on it."

Watch LJ's full vlog here: