What A Ring, What A View! Lovi Poe Is Engaged To Monty Blencowe

The stunning Lovi Poe made an important announcement on the auspicious 8-8 date: she’s finally engaged to Monty Blencowe!

In a post on Instagram on August 8, 2023, the “Batang Quiapo” lead star announced her engagement to the England-born scientist. She also gave a hint that it’s been quite a long engagement.

“A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring. We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you,” Lovi said in her post, a video showing her emerald cut engagement ring with a dreamy beach backdrop.

It's a match that spans continents and industries, and we're all ears for the details!

In case you're curious, Lovi’s now-fiance Monty is also a Hollywood executive producer. His impressive resume, based on his IMDb profile, includes projects like "The Prince" (2014), "Heist" (2015), "Marauders" (2016), and "Escape Plan 2" (2018). On top of that, Monty is a scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

With Lovi's frequent travels between the Philippines and Los Angeles, where Monty is based, the challenges of a long-distance relationship seem to be at bay for these two lovebirds.

In an interview with PEP last year, Lovi said she was hoping Monty was already “The One.”

"I can only wish for the best. But right now, isusulat ko—wow, isusulat ko—isusulat ko pa yung reasons kung darating din tayo sa lifetime," she said. Well, we say, that's a great ~manifest~!

Just like your friends and family, wish you the best, Lovi and Monty!