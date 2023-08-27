Aww, Lovi Poe And Monty Blencowe Are Married!

Dearest readers, the time has come for us to announce that the glamorous Lovi Poe and her dashing fiancé Monty Blencowe finally tied the knot! The lovely couple exchanged their "I do's" on August 26, 2023, at the Cliveden House in Berkshire, England—a luxurious hunting cottage-turned-hotel.

It was an *intimate* wedding, attended by their closest family and friends. Included in the guest list are Senator Grace Poe, and celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho. "I wanna savor this moment," the bride shared as she walked down the aisle to become Mrs. Blencowe.

Although the wedding took place in England, Lovi made sure to stick to her Filipino roots and chose the instrumental version of "Pangarap Ko Ang Ibigin Ka" by Regine Velasquez as her walking down the aisle song.

Lovi and Monty first publicized their relationship in 2019 when the two attended the Royal Ascot together. Just weeks ago, on the auspicious August 8th, Lovi revealed that they had been engaged for a couple of years already.

Sending our best wishes to Lovi and Monty!