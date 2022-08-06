Lovi Poe Is Launching Her Own Production Company

Lovi Poe has some big plans this year: She's launching her own production company!

In an IG post on August 5, Friday, the actress shared a screenshot of a headline from Deadline, an entertainment news website, which went, "Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches Production Company C’est Lovi Productions".

According to the Deadline article, pre-production under Lovi's company is already in progress for Lady Luck, as well as for a psychological thriller entitled Alyssa, written and directed by Jerrold Tarog of Heneral Luna. Deadline also confirmed that Lovi's boyfriend, film producer Monty Blencowe, will be partnering with her as an executive for the company.

"It’s been a passion of mine to be in the business of making films in front of the camera for a number of years already, and as I continue to do that I’d like to be behind the camera too and develop projects from the beginning," Lovi wrote in her post.

"There was FPJ productions…and I hope C’est Lovi Productions can continue that legacy, and bring Filipino stories—especially those independent, lesser known but equally good ones—internationally."

Congrats, Lovi!

