Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Ma'am Chief: Shakedown In Seoul'

Described as an exciting Philippines-Korea production collaboration "na puno ng saya, aksyon, kalokohan at maraming oppa," Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul is PULP Studio's debut film.

Directed by Kring Kim with Happee Sy-Go as Executive Producer, the PULP Live World COO shared that working on the movie has been an exhilarating journey. "The fusion of Filipino and Korean cultures in this film is something truly special. I'm thrilled about how it turned out and am very eager to share this unique cinematic experience with the public. I genuinely hope audiences will embrace the film with as much love and enthusiasm as we poured into creating it."

Here's everything you need to know about the movie:

What is the plot of Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul?

Ma'am Chief follows a courageous policewoman on a secret mission to South Korea. She disguises herself as a tour guide in order to apprehend a dangerous fugitive, but along the way she encounters a myriad of characters that add to the film's humor and sense of adventure.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Who are the cast members of Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul?

Led byMagandang Buhay host Melai Cantiveros-Francisco as the titular character, Pulp Studios confirmed that she will be joined by Alora Sasam, Jennica Garcia, and Karylle along with some "surprise cameos." Also part of the ensemble cast are Pepe Herrera, Bernadette Allyson-Estrada, Enzo Almario, Sela Guia, Manel Sevidal, Dustine Mayores, Louella Gomez, Al Tantay, Moon Kyung, and Gabriel Choi.

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco as Selda Kaptan

SPO4 Crisselda Kaptan is described as a "fangirl pulis ng bayan" and a K-pop and K-drama stan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Jennica Garcia as Joy Salazar

Joy is Selda's "forever supportive and understanding work partner." She's your go-to companion for any kind of trip!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Karylle as Olga Tentativa

Olga is a competitive and independent woman in the Police Department, "all set to serve and protect with her determination and strength."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Alora Sasam as Yas Cordero

Yas is a Filipina tour guide from South Korea who once dreamed of becoming a policewoman. Although her life underwent a plot twist, she's still cheerful and never lacking in energy!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Pepe Herrera as Abraham Apostol

In the trailer, viewers discover that Apostol is a wily criminal who frequently evades arrest. This time, Selda pursues him all the way to South Korea. As described by PULP Studios, "pang-bibliya ang pangalan pero pang-impyerno ang galawan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

One, Taejin, Evan and Doyoung as 1TED

1TED is Selda's ult K-pop boy group, and they debuted on June 30, 2021. The chart-toppers are described as "all-rounders na, pasabog pa sa visuals!" Will viewers finish the movie feeling ready to join the fandom? Perhaps, since their greeting is "The one that you want, 1TED!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Ha Ju Young as Nam Ji Hoon

Nam Ji Hoon's character poster on Instagram labeled him as a highly-successful actor, having starred in K-dramas like Crash Landing and Reborn Witch. He is Selda's favorite celebrity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Bernadette Allyson-Estrada as Tita Gretch Villa

Rich and generous Tita Gretch is always ready to slay, fashion-wise. Her life motto is YOLO, and her wallet is perpetually ready for Korea—to support (and meet?) her fave K-artistas!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Enzo Almario as Polly Penano

The life of the party and always prepared, if you need anything, it can be found inside Polly's magical pink bag! BFFs with Jenny for 13 years, they've been there for each other through thick and thin, "except at times na pareho sila ng mga bias." LOL! (Polly is a second gen stan, btw!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Sela Guia as Jenny Mendoza

Jenny is a sweet and lovable OG K-pop and K-drama fangirl who even beats Google when it comes to knowing about all things Korea. Her K-style OOTDs are always on point, and she's always game for an exciting K-adventure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Manel Sevidal as Ella Mae Suarez

Corporate unnie Ella Mae works hard but fangirls harder, and vlogging about all things Korea is her true passion. She's super lively with a loud personality!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Dustine Mayores as Prince Dizon

An aspiring K-Pop idol, Prince is here to make you fall in love with his charm one trending TikTok video at a time.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Louella Gomez as Marnee Kaptan

Forever supportive of her ate Selda, Marnee's biggest dream is to be just like her older sister. Her sweet and loveable personality leads to many heartwarming moments between the Kaptan sibs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Moon Kyung as Kim Bora

Bora is a former K-pop idol turned businesswoman, who is now the owner of her very own Korean Entertainment Agency! As CEO, she's building her empire one star at a time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Al Tantay as Boss Roy Ferrer

Boss Roy is a father-figure to everyone in the precint, and an award-winning Chief of Police "with an action-star look." He is always ready to guide and protect everyone, especially Selda!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Gabriel Choi as Lee Donghan

Donghan is your ever-reliable driver that's never late. Book him for your next roadtrip around Korea—"basta ssssh ka lang para di ka niya sungitan!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Studios (@pulpstudiosph)

Look forward to special appearances from your fave Korean stars like Lee Seung Gi, Do Ji Han, Yuju, Rolling Quartz, and more!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Where was Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul filmed?

ICYDK, the film's production actually took place in South Korea! Melai confirmed that this was the project she did when she visited South Korea last July 2023. In an Instagram post she shared: "Thank you Lord sa @pulpstudiosph sa tiwala sa akin na bumida sa first ever movie ko na shinoot sa ibang bansa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melai Cantiveros - Francisco (@mrandmrsfrancisco)

When is the release date of Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul?

The action-drama film is set to be released on November 15, 2023. The official trailer for Ma'am Chief was released on October 22, 2023. Watch it here:

Ma'am Chief - Official Trailer #1

On Saturday, November 11 from 11AM until 3PM, PULP Studios is hosting a Fans Day at Glorietta Activity Center for lucky attendees to meet the cast. Get ready to see Melai Cantiveros (Selda Kaptan), Alora Sasam (Yas), Bernadette Allyson-Estrada (Tita Gretch), Enzo Almario (Polly), Sela Guia (Jenny), Dustine Mayores (Prince), Manel Sevidal (Ella Mae), Moon Kyung (Kim Bora), and Gabriel Choi (Lee Dong Han) in person!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In addition, look forward to a special appearance by Do Ji Han and special performance by Rolling Quartz.