Maggie Wilson Celebrates The News Of Bea Santiago Getting A Kidney Transplant

Maggie Wilson is brimming with happiness over the good news she's received from her good friend, Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago.

In an IG Story, the beauty queen rejoiced after learning that Bea had gotten a kidney transplant.

"Got a call from @bea.santiago and received THE BEST news!" Maggie wrote. "My strong, badass queen finally got her kidney transplant today! I'm soooooo freaking happy for you, babe! Can't wait to see you and celebrate with you soon! I love you so much!"

In 2018, Bea opened up about having kidney failure. In an IG post, she revealed she had been diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy stage 1 at age 16. IGA Nephropathy—also known as Berger's Disease—is an autoimmune condition wherein an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys, resulting in inflammation and kidney malfunction. Bea is currently based in Toronto, Canada.

During the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 coronation night, Bea shared that she has been waiting for her kidney transplant and has been administering dialysis on herself fives time a week. Dialysis is a process by which blood is diverted to a machine to remove waste products and toxic fluid.

Amid these challenges, Bea has become a staunch advocate for kidney failure, sharing her journey on social media.

"You see, Nicole, it's either you get better or you get bitter," Bea told host Nicole Cordoves.

"I don't want my pain to make me a victim. I want my story, my battle to make me someone else's inspiration."

