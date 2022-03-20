Maggie Wilson And Tim Connor Go On A Trip To Thailand: 'Some things in life happen for a reason'

Maggie Wilson recently turned 33 and she's celebrating it in a special way: by the beach!

It looks like the former beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur is currently in Thailand where she's spending time with her business partner, British-Thai businessman Tim Connor.

Tim took to IG to share their photo together while hanging out at the luxury resort they're in.

"Some things in life happen for a reason," he captioned the post. He didn't elaborate further on what exactly he meant,

Following Maggie's announcement in September 2021 that she and Victor Consunji had split, she's been hounded by rumors that she allegedly had an affair with Tim, something which she's denied.

Netizens have been speculating about the status of their relationship, especially as they've been frequently sharing photos together after Maggie's separation.

In his birthday greeting post for Maggie, Tim said, "Before you ask, NO, there was NO 'plan', NO cheating, and nothing more than just two people that 'clicked' getting close! (almost by accident)."

"I think we both agree it's not been easy, but having had each other to chat things through, whether it's laughing or crying, has been an absolute blessing!" Tim added, emphasizing his great friendship with Maggie. "Raw and to the point, a great friend and an amazing 'business' partner!

