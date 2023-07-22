Aww, Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde Just Shared Their *Prenup* Pics!

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Maine Mendoza, and everyone around her is turning emotional about it! Maine appears to have shared prenup photos with her soon-to-be husband Arjo Atayde to the public via Instagram on Friday.

No captions were needed as the photos very well conveyed a story of two lovers just simply enjoying each other’s company doing their own kind of fun!

A Bridal Shower To Remember!

Come Saturday, TV5’s noontime show E.A.T. July 22 episode was full of tears as the hosts sent their best wishes to the bride-to-be. Singers Joey Generoso, Carren Esitrup, and Ice Seguerra serenaded Maine with a couple of hit love songs, including Coldplay’s Yellow. In 2017, Maine revealed to Cosmopolitan Philippines how she is a huge fan of the band and describes watching Coldplay during live concerts as a magical experience.

Main host Tito Sotto uploaded a short clip of Maine while being serenaded during Saturday’s bridal shower and captioned it: “My beautiful inaanak.”

Dabarkads Ryza Mae Dizon, Allan K., and Ice prepared hearty and ‘wife-essential’ gifts for the bride-to-be. Maine accepted their gifts with so much gusto. But the most striking part of the bridal shower would be Tito, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon’s (TVJ) emotional message for Maine. The renowned hosts prepared a heart-warming video for Maine that brought them all to tears.

Also while on-air, with tearful eyes Vic entrusted Maine to Arjo. "Arjo, ikaw na bahala kay Maine," the veteran actor said.

Maine expressed her heartfelt gratitude in an Instagram post saying: "EAT’s a bridal shower!!! Napaka saya ng puso ko. I am so blessed and I am truly grateful. Maraming salamat sa lahat, Lord. Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap at sa pagmamahal, dabarkads. Mula noon hanggang ngayon. 14344! Maraming salamat, @tvjofficial."

Maine and Arjo’s Cutie Story!

The two celebrities first had their paths cross as co-stars in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 entry Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, which was top-billed by Vic Sotto and Coco Martin.

It was in early 2018 that the media had multiple sightings of the couple in public, but no confirmation about their relationship was made back then.

In December 2018, Maine gracefully revealed that they were in the getting-to-know stage.

The two never seemed to hide the fact that they were going out with each other, despite the rumors and backlash. Their dating rumors came into light when the popular loveteam AldDub (between Maine and Alden Richards) was at its peak.

New year, new couple unlocked in January 2019 when Arjo admitted to the media that he was exclusively dating Maine and was the happiest about it. From then, the love of the two for each other became unstoppable. But did you know that Maine actually had a *manifesting* tweet about Arjo 10 years prior?

On July 28, 2013, Maine called Arjo a cutie in a tweet. Back then, Maine was still a non-showbiz personality. What are the odds that you would marry the guy you just called cutie on Twitter?!

Fast forward to July 28, 2022 — yes, the very same date but 9 years later — and Arjo proposed to Maine! *screaming*

Arjo, being the sweetest, posted on Instagram with the caption: “My turn, I will marry you cutie. 07.28.22”

The couple hasn’t announced their wedding date, except for the fact that it’ll be within the year. But many speculate that it’ll be this coming July 28 — exactly 10 years after Maine’s *manifesting* tweet! What do you think?

Whether the wedding’s soon or not, let’s all wish Maine and Arjo a happy and passionate marriage ahead!