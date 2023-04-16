Maja Salvador Had An *Epic* Bridal Shower And Here Are Some Of The Most Unforgettable Scenes

Maja Salvador is one glowing bride-to-be, and recently, she shared scenes from her celebrity-studded, fun-filled bachelorette party.

The actress recently took to IG to share a video compiling unforgettable moments from the occasion.

Maja looked *radiant* in a white dress with a cute bow design, and she was whisked to a first location, where friends greeted her. Among these was comedienne Kakai Bautista, who jokingly told the other guests, "Kailangan malampasan natin yung mga ginawa niyang party. So in-invite namin si Obama. Justin Bieber. Ha? Justin Bieber?"

Things took on a *wild* turn at the bridal shower's second location, which went full-on party mode. Present were Maja's celeb friends Kathryn Bernardo, Alora Mae Sasam, Pooh, along with her fellow Eat Bulaga! hosts Miles Ocampo and Maine Mendoza.

The crowd went wild when out came drag queens, with whom Maja gave a dance performance.

Of course, the party wouldn't be complete without a few words from Maja.

"Papunta na ‘ko sa new chapter ng buhay ko. I’m scared, pero ‘yon ata siguro yung maganda, na may takot kasi kung ibabahagi ko siya sa bawat na goal na gagawin ko, this time, parang nakakatakot dahil na wala nang director na magca-cut, wala nang puwedeng actor’s cue. Eto na yung totoong buhay and excited ako."

Maja is set to wed her non-showbiz boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez, in July. She recently took a break from her hosting duties at Eat Bulaga! to focus on her wedding preparations.

Watch Parts 1 and 2 of Maja's bridal shower here:

