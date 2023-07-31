Here's Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez's Sweeter Than Fiction *Love Story*

Love is all about timing and taking risks. Newly-married couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez definitely understood this: they took a chance on a relationship and tried again for the second time. Now, they've found their forever. But what do we mean by that "second chance?" How did their love story really start?

Before we get into it, take a look at their stunning prenup photos, which Maja posted on Instagram!

Here is a timeline of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez's relationship:

1. Maja and Rambo are actually ex-lovers—they first got together in 2010!

It was young love the first time around for Maja and Rambo. In 2010, the two were in their early twenties and trying to cement their careers. Maja was still a rising star, trying to make ends meet for her family. Meanwhile, Rambo was exploring different business ventures. The two decided to focus on establishing stable careers, not just for themselves, but for their families.

2. They soon experienced notable success in their careers, particularly 2013 onwards.

Maja and Rambo eventually got *really busy* in their respective industries. In 2013, Rambo became president of the digital marketing company PopUp Digital PH. Maja had back-to-back projects like Ina, Kapatid, Anak (which also starred Kim Chiu and Enchong Dee), and a movie with Paulo Avelino and Jake Cuenca titled Status: It's Complicated.

3. Maja reached the peak of her stardom in 2017.

Since Maja had her showbiz debut in 2003, she has a long list of remarkable roles—but the year 2017 was different. It was definitely *her year* in the industry. The public embraced Maja for her role as Ivy Aguas in ABS-CBN's phenomenal hit teleserye Wildflower. And of course, we all found a way to connect to I'm Drunk, I Love You's Carson. The film was also produced in 2017 and received great feedback from the audience.

4. Maja posted about Rambo on Instagram for the first time.

After nine years, Maja and Rambo celebrated Valentine's Day together. Actually, Maja *soft-launched* her relationship with Rambo through an Instagram photo of a message card dated February 14, 2019 with the words "Thanks for being my Valentine again after 9 years" written on it. The name of the sender wasn't included in the photo, but it came with a bouquet of roses.

5. The two were each other's dates to a grand launch of a furniture brand in 2019.

On February 22, 2019, Rambo shared a photo with Maja with the caption: "Best Part #kuysenseit"

6. They went to Patty Ang and Migs Almeda's wedding together.

It was definitely a subtle confirmation of their relationship as the two became Instagram-official, thanks to their posts at Patty Ang and Migs Almeda's wedding on February 23, 2019. Maja's post had her and Rambo looking happily at each other, while Rambo's Instagram post directly described Maja as his "lovely date."

7. Rambo was Maja's man in Amanpulo.

In March 2019, the two visited Amanpulo—this was the first time that Maja explicitly confirmed that Rambo was her "man."

8. Rambo was—and still is—Maja's lucky charm.

In October 2019, Maja won the Best Actress Award at the first ever Asia Content Awards in South Korea. It was for her role as Ivy in Wildflower. And yes, Rambo came with her to show his support for the award-winning actress (who happens to be the love of his life). Maja shared an appreciation post for Rambo, calling him her "lucky charm."

9. Maja established her own talent agency, Crown Artist Management.

In 2021, Maja left Star Magic, her home for 18 years in the industry. She told the public that she had decided to put up her own agency and manage herself. Among the artists that her company first handled is John Lloyd Cruz. Rambo showed his support for his girlfriend and congratulated her with a sweet Instagram post.

10. Maja and Rambo got engaged in April 2022!

Throughout their relationship, the sweet couple were spotted traveling to several different destinations like Switzerland, Canada, and Japan. They have been making moves as their own persons in their respective industries—Maja in showbiz, and Rambo in the business sphere. So on April 17, 2022, Rambo took the initiative for them to finally move on to the next chapter of their lives. Rambo proposed to Maja in front of their friends and family on a bright and breezy Easter Sunday. Maja shared the behind-the-scenes of Rambo's epic proposal and it definitely made us smile.

11. Maja and Rambo tied the knot on July 31, 2023.

"Mambo," as the couple are called on social media, got hitched in front of their loved ones at the picturesque beachfront Apurva Chapel in Bali, Indonesia. The bride wore a delicate Zuhair Murad gown, and there were many memorable moments that happened in front of—and behind!—the camera.

One thing that their love story has taught us is that we should believe in second chances. Maja and Rambo's story is something that's usually seen in movies or written in novels, where two ex-lovers break up because of life's circumstances—but eventually find each other again at the perfect timing.

Congratulations, Maja and Rambo! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together!