The Wait Is Over! MAMAMOO's Hwasa And Loco Drop MV For Collab Track 'Somebody!'

Our favorite duo is back!

On July 25, MAMAMOO's Hwasa and Loco dropped the music video for their collaboration song "Somebody!"

The ~quirky~ MV features the two having the greatest time riding a hamburger scooter and spending time at an abandoned construction site and indoor pool.

Aside from the lead single, Hwasa and Loco also released a b-side track titled "Lemon."

ICYDK, this is the artists' second time working together on a song. Their last music release was the 2018 chart-topping song "Don't."

Hwasa debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO in 2014. MAMAMOO's agency, RBW, announced that the group is currently preparing for an album and a concert in honor of their eighth anniversary.

The agency shared, "To commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, the four members are currently preparing to release a new full-group album and hold a concert of their own, and they are aiming for sometime in the second half of this year. We will inform you of the details at a later date.”

On the other hand, Loco is a South Korean rapper under the hip hop label AOMG. In 2021, he released the digital single "Just Like This" featuring R&B singer george.

