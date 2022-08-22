OMG, MAMAMOO's Solar And Moonbyul To Debut As A Unit *Soon*

Heads up, MooMoos (MAMAMOO's fandom name)!

MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul are debuting as a unit *soon*.

On August 22, the group's label RBW shared the exciting news to Korean news outlets, saying, "MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul are preparing a unit album. The exact release date and specific details about the new album will be announced soon."

ICYDK, this will be the group's first official sub-unit since their debut in 2014. MAMAMOO is a four-member K-pop girl group best known for their hit songs "Décalcomanie", "Yes I Am", "HIP", and many more.

Aside from group releases, the members have also dropped their respective solo albums. Moonbyul debuted as a soloist in 2018 with the single "Selfish" featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi. On the other hand, Solar made her official debut as a solo artist with "Spit It Out" in 2020.

