OMG, Mari Jasmine Is Pregnant With Baby No.1!

She announced the *amazing* news through a heartwarming Instagram post.
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | 21 hours ago
PHOTO: Instagram/marijasmine
Model and TV host Mari Jasmine is pregnant with her first child!

She announced the news on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of her baby bump. “Our greatest adventure yet. I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on. Can’t wait for the three of us to walk down the [aisle]!” she captioned her post.

Naturally, Mari’s celebrity and influencer friends including Iza Calzado and Jericho Rosales were quick to congratulate her and her fiance, entrepreneur Michael Concepcion.

PHOTO BY Instagram/marijasmine
Mari and Michael first revealed their relationship in May 2021, and got engaged almost a year after at a resto bar in Australia.

PHOTO BY INSTAGRAM/marijasmine

Congratulations on the milestone, Mari and Michael!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

