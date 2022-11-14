OMG, Mari Jasmine Is Pregnant With Baby No.1!

Model and TV host Mari Jasmine is pregnant with her first child!
She announced the news on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of her baby bump. “Our greatest adventure yet. I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on. Can’t wait for the three of us to walk down the [aisle]!” she captioned her post.
Naturally, Mari’s celebrity and influencer friends including Iza Calzado and Jericho Rosales were quick to congratulate her and her fiance, entrepreneur Michael Concepcion.
Mari and Michael first revealed their relationship in May 2021, and got engaged almost a year after at a resto bar in Australia.
Congratulations on the milestone, Mari and Michael!
*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.