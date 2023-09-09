We Caught Marian Rivera And Niana Guerrero *Fangirling* At Each Other During The Preview Ball 2023

The Preview Ball 2023 was an avenue to showcase the best-dressed and the most stylish personalities in the local industry of fashion and fame. But little did we know that it would also pave the way for us to see two TikTok sensations gushing at each other.

Primetime queen Marian Rivera and dance content creator Niana Guerrero were spotted throwing praises at each other during the Preview Ball 2023. They were literally *fangirling* at each other, you guys!

In separate interviews from PEP.ph, the two shared how much they admire each other.

At first, Marian talked about how she came up with her viral dance covers on TikTok, which was actually a surprising delight for the actress.

"Ginawa ko 'yon, nag-enjoy lang ako eh. Parang sige post ko nga 'to, try ko lang. Tapos natulog na ako. Kinabukasan ang dami kong messages, ang dami kong tawag. Sabi ko, anong nangyari?" Marian narrated.

The viral video in question was Marian's Price Tag dance cover on TikTok, which has 14.4 million views as of writing.

When asked about her thoughts on doing a collab with Niana, the actress thinks she needs more practice to be at par with the young dancer. "Parang kailangan ko munang mag-practice kasi napakahusay ng batang 'yon. Hanggang arte-arte lang ako," she jokingly said.

Niana sees it the other way. For her, Marian already has the ultimate groove! "Swabe, swabe. Very very swabe [sumayaw]. The way she does that TikTok dance—ang satisfying."

When the two met face-to-face at the ball, Niana immediately told Marian, "Idol po kita." And it looked like they will be scheduling their collab very soon!

Oh and by the way, Marian also revealed that her daughter Zia is a huge fan of Niana. "Sobrang love siya ni Zia. Last Preview event, vinideo ko siya for Zia."

For Niana, it was a surreal experience for her to give *THE* Marian Rivera's daughter a video greeting. "I made a video greeting for her (Zia) which is mind-blowing."

We can't wait for Marian and Niana to drop that collab together!